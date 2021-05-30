Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

NYSE LYB opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

