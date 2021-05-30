CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.51

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $12.19. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 66,680 shares trading hands.

CMCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -15.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

