Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $72.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TOL opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

