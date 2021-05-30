Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Neutral

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Banco Sabadell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

