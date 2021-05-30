Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $76.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. 14,394,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,569,697. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

