Citigroup Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.