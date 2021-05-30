Civitas Market Cap Reaches $180,173.86 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $180,173.86 and $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,096,906 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

