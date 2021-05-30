ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter.

CTR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,309. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

