Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 464,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $20.12 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.