Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLVLY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.