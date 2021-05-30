Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

NET traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,443. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 838,632 shares of company stock worth $62,428,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

