Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,443. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 838,632 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,802. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

