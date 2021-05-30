Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,910 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.26% of Co-Diagnostics worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

