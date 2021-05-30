Coastline Trust Co Has $3.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

