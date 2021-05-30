Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter.

LQD opened at $131.71 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

