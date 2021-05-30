Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,085 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $398.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.82 and its 200 day moving average is $336.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

