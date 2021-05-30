Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,895 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,151,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

