Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,660 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

