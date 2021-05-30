Coastline Trust Co Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $218.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.