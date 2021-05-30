Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. 602,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

