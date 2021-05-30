Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $88.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $377.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 557,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

