Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $242.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $931.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 257,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,318. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

