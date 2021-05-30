Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 25,658 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

