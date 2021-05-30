Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Tri-Continental worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY opened at $34.22 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.