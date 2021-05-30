Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

HPF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

