Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

