Comparing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FRP alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FRP and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.58 million 22.85 $12.72 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.85 $2.08 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 162.22% 3.59% 2.49% Comstock Holding Companies 7.78% 58.29% 10.09%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats FRP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 160 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.