Comparing CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and CTI BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 CTI BioPharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Theratechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 81.11%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 188.70%. Given CTI BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTI BioPharma is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Volatility & Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $66.05 million 5.05 -$22.67 million ($0.30) -11.73 CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 66.55 -$52.45 million ($0.74) -3.23

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than CTI BioPharma. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTI BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -36.56% -142.33% -21.45% CTI BioPharma N/A -135.08% -95.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Theratechnologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; TH-1902 for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH-1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

