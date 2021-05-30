Comparing Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46% Four Corners Property Trust 44.87% 9.98% 4.88%

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 4.94 -$51.39 million $1.07 15.95 Four Corners Property Trust $170.94 million 12.37 $77.33 million $1.44 19.28

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.84%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Mack-Cali Realty on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

