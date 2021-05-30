Comparing Transphorm (TGAN) and Its Peers

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transphorm and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2102 8296 15417 643 2.55

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.93 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.62

Transphorm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.41% 1.80% 0.86%

Summary

Transphorm competitors beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

