Condor Capital Management Buys 182 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.