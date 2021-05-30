Condor Capital Management Buys New Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

