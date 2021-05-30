Condor Capital Management Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 97,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 81,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

