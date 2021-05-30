Condor Capital Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

