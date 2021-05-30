Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

