Condor Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.