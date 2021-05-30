Contrasting Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -292.06% -62.24% -24.82% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33%

Curis has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curis and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.84 million 121.60 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -23.61 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 9.19 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.22

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curis and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Curis.

Summary

Curis beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

