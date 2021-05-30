Contrasting Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom 4.68% 4.55% 3.65% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mandom and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yatsen has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Mandom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million 1.58 $40.89 million $0.90 27.28 Yatsen $802.02 million 5.61 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.87

Mandom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mandom beats Yatsen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

