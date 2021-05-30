Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. 545,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,307. Copa has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

