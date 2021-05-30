Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 756,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.