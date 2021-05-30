Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells $824,076.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GLW stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

