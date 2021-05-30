Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

