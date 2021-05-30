Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 861.5% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 113.2% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,092. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

