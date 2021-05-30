Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

