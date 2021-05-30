Corundum Group Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. 1,155,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.