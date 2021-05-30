Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading 1% Higher

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.02. 51,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

