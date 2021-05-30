CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $264,676.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

