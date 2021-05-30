Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $456.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.50 million and the highest is $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $447.46 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.15.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.