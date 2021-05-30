Critical Contrast: XPeng (XPEV) versus Its Competitors

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XPeng to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares XPeng and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|-$418.70 million
|-19.83
|XPeng Competitors
|$52.36 billion
|$1.86 billion
|41.00
Profitability
This table compares XPeng and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XPeng Competitors
|-421.80%
|2.25%
|-0.20%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XPeng
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|XPeng Competitors
|915
|2282
|2585
|147
|2.33
XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $52.12, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.54%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
XPeng rivals beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
