Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988 and sold 11,700 shares valued at $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $191.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

